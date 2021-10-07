CARTOONS 3920-07

MAGNIER DETHRONED IN WHAT represents a momentous changing of the guard, 2021 looks like ...

MICHAEL BRESLIN’S STUD FARM GOLDHAWK ENJOYED the glowing report in the Indo property supplement last week ...

LAUREN HEALY’S METHOD FOUR INTERESTING looking houses are emerging on Ranelagh’s Charleston Road, where former ...

MCGUCKIANS’ MANSION THE IRISH TIMES was very coy last week about the ownership of ...

GORDON ELLIOT’S RETURN THE NAME of Gordon Elliott will make a return to race cards ...

‘IT’ ON THE FRINGE AS FANS of Goldhawk are aware, the organisation known as the Trans ...

NOT SO PEACHY FOR BONNIE A CREDITORS’ meeting is to be held next week for the winding ...

DAME EDNA’S WINDFALL EARLIER THIS month it was announced that the National Library of Ireland ...

TOM KEANE’S RECEIVERS LAST MONTH a receiver was appointed to Stradbally-based Tom Keane’s Killenard Golf ...