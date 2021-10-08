LORRAINE KEANE’S WHEELY BIG PROBLEM

Date: October 8, 2021 - Affairs

Lorraine Keane


LORRAINE KEANE is a dab hand at garnering media headlines, but Spinal Injuries Ireland could have done without the backlash she received for spending a day in a wheelchair to raise awareness of the challenges facing chair users. The other celebs, politicians and businesspeople who took part in the charity stunt emerged unscathed in a... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber