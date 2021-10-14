MCDOWELL’S RTE PLOT

Date: October 14, 2021 - Affairs

Michael McDowell

Michael McDowell


A SPECTRE is haunting Michael McDowell and the paranoia is palpable with the senator twice now using his Irish Times column to outline suspicions of a public service plot. In August and again this week, the former minister has suggested that there is an unspoken strategy through which State and semi-State advertising revenue is deliberately... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber