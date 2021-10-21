PARTITION LIVE

Date: October 21, 2021

RTÉ FAMOUSLY recognise a real ratings winner so there was little surprise on Wednesday when Sharon Ní Bheoláin announced that the national broadcaster will be covering live an event marking the partition of Ireland. Even the British Queen, with just a day’s notice, has decided against attendance, so legions of eager viewers will have to... Read more »

