SINDO’S NORTHERN ADVANCE

Date: October 20, 2021 - Affairs

Eoghan Harris

Eoghan Harris


LAUNCHING THE Northern Ireland edition of the Sindo was surely a smoother endeavour for editor Alan English now that Eoghan Harris is now longer a columnist. When Harris was dropped from the paper in May, taking his brand of full-on unionism with him, English described how the columnist “resented those who challenged his uncompromising views... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber