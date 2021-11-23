“DEMONISING” THE VULTURES

Date: November 23, 2021 - Affairs

Killian Woods


BUSINESS POST hack Killian Woods noticed an interesting trend in housing coverage this week, starting with the opinion page in his own newspaper. A column on Sunday by Dan O'Brien cautions against "demonising" international investors as "vultures" and "cuckoos". Woods points out that Matt Cooper in the Daily Mail earlier in the month makes this...

