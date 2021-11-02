EVA ORSMOND’S WEIGHTY ISSUES

Date: November 2, 2021 - Affairs

Eva Orsmond

Eva Orsmond


IN HER tale of woe in the Sindo about the challenges of creating her Portuguese “health hotel,” Eva Orsmond didn’t mention that she had put her Ballsbridge clinic’s premises on the rental market. Or that Ectiva Health Products, a company owned by the stern Finnish doctor and husband Wyatt, took a mortgage out on the... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber