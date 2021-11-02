IN HER tale of woe in the Sindo about the challenges of creating her Portuguese “health hotel,” Eva Orsmond didn’t mention that she had put her Ballsbridge clinic’s premises on the rental market. Or that Ectiva Health Products, a company owned by the stern Finnish doctor and husband Wyatt, took a mortgage out on the... Read more »
EVA ORSMOND’S WEIGHTY ISSUES
IN HER tale of woe in the Sindo about the challenges of creating her Portuguese “health hotel,” Eva Orsmond didn’t mention that she had put her Ballsbridge clinic’s premises on the rental market. Or that Ectiva Health Products, a company owned by the stern Finnish doctor and husband Wyatt, took a mortgage out on the... Read more »