THE UBIQUITOUS Mairéad Ronan described being unable to hug families taking part in Ireland’s Fittest Family as a “downer” in the Oirish Sun, but a glance at her finances should help to cheer her up. After two years of losses, Faro Productions Limited made a profit in 2020, although it’s small change compared to the... Read more »
MAIRÉAD RONAN’S CONSOLATION
THE UBIQUITOUS Mairéad Ronan described being unable to hug families taking part in Ireland’s Fittest Family as a “downer” in the Oirish Sun, but a glance at her finances should help to cheer her up. After two years of losses, Faro Productions Limited made a profit in 2020, although it’s small change compared to the... Read more »