GREAT NEWS for Meaghers Pharmacy Group MD, Oonagh O’Hagan, who won the “Wellness Award” at VIP Publishing’s recent fangirling ‘Power of Women’ event. Speaking of power, a cursory glance at Meaghers’ website and blog and O’Hagan’s social media reveals a heavy push on Symprove, a food supplement Oonagh recommends as the “best food supplement for... Read more »
SYMPROVING OONAGH O’HAGAN’S FINANCES
GREAT NEWS for Meaghers Pharmacy Group MD, Oonagh O’Hagan, who won the “Wellness Award” at VIP Publishing’s recent fangirling ‘Power of Women’ event. Speaking of power, a cursory glance at Meaghers’ website and blog and O’Hagan’s social media reveals a heavy push on Symprove, a food supplement Oonagh recommends as the “best food supplement for... Read more »