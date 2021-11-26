RTÉ BROADCASTER Joe Duffy may be deploying his pen to console Fiona O’Loughlin again after reactions to her call for a new bank holiday to coincide with the Late Late Toy Show ranged from amused to rather scornful. Being laughed at over trivial matters has upset sensitive Fianna Fáilers of late, and the Kildare senator... Read more »
TOYING WITH FIONA O’LOUGHLIN
