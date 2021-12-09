RTÉ CONTINUES to champion Doireann Garrihy, although the latest JNLR figures suggest that the public is not quite as enamoured of the golden girl of Montrose. Louise McSharry was recently dropped from 2fm although her show was pulling in 104,000 listeners on Saturday mornings. Yet Garrihy’s 2FM Breakfast show with Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan... Read more »
DOIREANN GARRIHY’S DISAPPEARING LISTENERS
