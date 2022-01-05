ONE MAN who will be cheerful despite much uncertainty is the new author Mark Henry, whose book, In Fact: An Optimist’s Guide to Ireland at 100, filled many influential stockings over Christmas. Though released in Autumn, the book and its message became inescapable throughout December and this was not the usual seasonal marketing campaign. In... Read more »
MARK HENRY’S MESSAGE
