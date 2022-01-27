NINA CARBERRY’S FORM

Date: January 27, 2022 - Affairs

Nina Carberry


RETIRED AMATEUR jockey Nina Carberry’s hoofing skills are currently getting top marks from the judges as she gallops around the dancefloor in RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars. She also has a business called Nina Carberry Racing, but her accounts are not quite as glittering as her dancing prowess on the Sunday night filler show. She... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber