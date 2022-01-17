IN HIS role as resident panto villain, Brian Redmond is currently casting judgement on celebs hoofing in Dancing with the Stars. Redmond is certainly familiar with judgements of the financial type, as a couple have been registered against companies co-owned by the dance professional and teacher. These include one for €17,000 registered against Spin Dance... Read more »
SPINNING BRIAN REDMOND’S PERFORMANCE
