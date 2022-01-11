Behind the Scenes

THE BIG NIGHT IN / NEW YEAR’S EVE COUNTDOWN (RTÉ ONE)

Date: January 11, 2022 - Behind the Scenes

RTÉ BIG NIGHT IN


GIVEN THE sheer volume of options available to TV viewers over the Christmas period, RTÉ – in the midst of a deepening financial crisis – surely needed to shake up its tired schedules to retain a modicum of relevance. Quelle surprise, Montrose fell back on a succession of jaded formats, fronted by an array of over-exposed... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber