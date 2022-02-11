SIXTH TIME LUCKY FOR HAZEL CHU?

Date: February 11, 2022 - Affairs

Hazel Chu


IT SEEMS no matter how hard Éamon Ryan works to keep Hazel Chu out of the Oireachtas, circumstances present another opportunity. Chu was blocked from running alongside her party leader in Dublin Bay South despite an extraordinary result in the 2019 local elections. She was then passed over for the 2020 Seanad elections, the Taoiseach’s... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber