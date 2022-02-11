IT SEEMS no matter how hard Éamon Ryan works to keep Hazel Chu out of the Oireachtas, circumstances present another opportunity. Chu was blocked from running alongside her party leader in Dublin Bay South despite an extraordinary result in the 2019 local elections. She was then passed over for the 2020 Seanad elections, the Taoiseach’s... Read more »
SIXTH TIME LUCKY FOR HAZEL CHU?
IT SEEMS no matter how hard Éamon Ryan works to keep Hazel Chu out of the Oireachtas, circumstances present another opportunity. Chu was blocked from running alongside her party leader in Dublin Bay South despite an extraordinary result in the 2019 local elections. She was then passed over for the 2020 Seanad elections, the Taoiseach’s... Read more »