FEARFUL Ukrainians might be forgiven presently for not living up to the high standards expected on RTÉ. Viewers were miffed on Monday night after Claire Byrne apologised following a live contribution from one Lesia Vasylenko in Kiev. The opposition MP’s monologue featuring Russian “vermin” and tales of dead bodies piled on the road proved a... Read more »
CLAIRE BYRNE HESITATES
FEARFUL Ukrainians might be forgiven presently for not living up to the high standards expected on RTÉ. Viewers were miffed on Monday night after Claire Byrne apologised following a live contribution from one Lesia Vasylenko in Kiev. The opposition MP’s monologue featuring Russian “vermin” and tales of dead bodies piled on the road proved a... Read more »