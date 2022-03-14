EU SOLIDARITY?

Date: March 14, 2022 - Affairs

Fionnan Sheahan

GOLDHAWK can only marvel at the manipulation encountered in what is otherwise presented as a “mature debate on neutrality.” Across the press and broadcast media the public are implored to abandon the principle on grounds of morality, maturity, security, humanity, Christianity, and, failing that, there is always recourse to invective toward anyone not on board... Read more »

