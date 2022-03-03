FOR MAUREEN Gaffney, the Seanad by-election will test just how much mileage remains for a breed of politics that flourished during the last decade. The celebrity shrink, entrepreneur and business consultant has not been so ubiquitous in recent years, but an ideology she championed has been absorbed seamlessly into how media, industry and policy makers... Read more »
FLOURISHING INTO THE SEANAD?
FOR MAUREEN Gaffney, the Seanad by-election will test just how much mileage remains for a breed of politics that flourished during the last decade. The celebrity shrink, entrepreneur and business consultant has not been so ubiquitous in recent years, but an ideology she championed has been absorbed seamlessly into how media, industry and policy makers... Read more »