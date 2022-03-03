FLOURISHING INTO THE SEANAD?

Date: March 3, 2022 - Affairs

Maureen Gaffney


FOR MAUREEN Gaffney, the Seanad by-election will test just how much mileage remains for a breed of politics that flourished during the last decade. The celebrity shrink, entrepreneur and business consultant has not been so ubiquitous in recent years, but an ideology she championed has been absorbed seamlessly into how media, industry and policy makers... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber