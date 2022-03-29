GOLDHAWK NOTES that many commentators who have suddenly taken it upon themselves to become security experts, those especially making grave warnings about misinformation in recent weeks, appear to have fallen into a propaganda trap of their own. Newly acquired jargon is published with great authority, and top of the list is “hybrid warfare”, a phrase... Read more »
HYBRID EFFORTS
GOLDHAWK NOTES that many commentators who have suddenly taken it upon themselves to become security experts, those especially making grave warnings about misinformation in recent weeks, appear to have fallen into a propaganda trap of their own. Newly acquired jargon is published with great authority, and top of the list is “hybrid warfare”, a phrase... Read more »