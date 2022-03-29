HYBRID EFFORTS

Date: March 29, 2022 - Affairs

newspapers


GOLDHAWK NOTES that many commentators who have suddenly taken it upon themselves to become security experts, those especially making grave warnings about misinformation in recent weeks, appear to have fallen into a propaganda trap of their own. Newly acquired jargon is published with great authority, and top of the list is “hybrid warfare”, a phrase... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber