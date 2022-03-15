NORMALISING NAZISM?

Date: March 15, 2022 - Affairs

Azov Batallion (reuters)


NEWS GATHERING presents its own obvious challenges in wartime, especially when budgets are already squeezed and reporting is conducted far from the action. It is still difficult, however, to account for some of the coverage recently received by elements of the coalition resisting Russian invasion. RTÉ News, which is once again running adverts promoting itself... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber