PUTIN LEADS FINE GAEL IN RED C POLL

Date: March 10, 2022 - Craic & Codology

Fine Gael’s popularity continues to plummet to embarrassing new levels in the latest Red C poll, with the party now lagging behind Vladimir Putin, as well as other notorious recent monsters like Charles Manson, Peter Sutcliffe, and Robert Mugabe. There is now a feeling among some commentators that Leo Varadkar’s leadership could be under threat.... Read more »

