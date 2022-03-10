Fine Gael’s popularity continues to plummet to embarrassing new levels in the latest Red C poll, with the party now lagging behind Vladimir Putin, as well as other notorious recent monsters like Charles Manson, Peter Sutcliffe, and Robert Mugabe. There is now a feeling among some commentators that Leo Varadkar’s leadership could be under threat.... Read more »
PUTIN LEADS FINE GAEL IN RED C POLL
