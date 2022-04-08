MANY OBSERVERS were flabbergasted this week when Richard Boyd Barrett received the endorsement of top model, Bella Hadid. The VOGUE cover star could be considered among the pinnacle of global celebrity, and shared two People Before Profit posts with her 50.8 million Instagram followers. By contrast, the socialist TD for Dún Laoghaire is now one... Read more »
BOYD BARRETT MEETS THE CATWALK
MANY OBSERVERS were flabbergasted this week when Richard Boyd Barrett received the endorsement of top model, Bella Hadid. The VOGUE cover star could be considered among the pinnacle of global celebrity, and shared two People Before Profit posts with her 50.8 million Instagram followers. By contrast, the socialist TD for Dún Laoghaire is now one... Read more »