IRELAND’S TROPHY BECOMES MUSK’S PLAYTHING

Date: April 26, 2022 - Affairs

WITH THE stroke of a $44bn deal, the dynamic of Ireland’s relationship with plutocrat Elon Musk is likely to change significantly. Loss-making Twitter is not among the major contributors to corporation tax revenue, and, with less than 200 staff at its European HQ in Dublin, the company’s jobs’ footprint is dwarfed by the thousands employed... Read more »

