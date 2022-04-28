“EVERYBODY IS entitled to their good name” Micheál Martin told the Dáil last year as he played down the extraordinary duration that two investigations under his department (IBRC est. 2015, NAMA est. 2017) are taking to reach their conclusions. Sitting in the same spot this week, An Taoiseach was overheard making a curt remark about... Read more »
MARY LOU VS RTÉ
“EVERYBODY IS entitled to their good name” Micheál Martin told the Dáil last year as he played down the extraordinary duration that two investigations under his department (IBRC est. 2015, NAMA est. 2017) are taking to reach their conclusions. Sitting in the same spot this week, An Taoiseach was overheard making a curt remark about... Read more »