THE NEWS that Fran Power is departing the Sindo has come as a surprise to the denizens of Talbot Towers, coming a mere year 18 months after the launch of the supplement she edits. Hacks are now speculating about who might replace the outgoing editor of People & Culture, with suggestions like Barry Ego and... Read more »
SINDO’S POWER STRUGGLE
THE NEWS that Fran Power is departing the Sindo has come as a surprise to the denizens of Talbot Towers, coming a mere year 18 months after the launch of the supplement she edits. Hacks are now speculating about who might replace the outgoing editor of People & Culture, with suggestions like Barry Ego and... Read more »