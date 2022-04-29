SINDO’S POWER STRUGGLE

Date: April 29, 2022

Fran Power


THE NEWS that Fran Power is departing the Sindo has come as a surprise to the denizens of Talbot Towers, coming a mere year 18 months after the launch of the supplement she edits. Hacks are now speculating about who might replace the outgoing editor of People & Culture, with suggestions like Barry Ego and... Read more »

