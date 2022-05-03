READERS WILL have noticed a great deal of variety in the deluge of headlines regarding accommodation for Ukrainian refugees, with everything from military barracks to modular housing being floated as potential solutions. The reason for this, Goldhawk understands, is that panic has gripped the departments responsible for housing and integration, and indeed the Taoiseach’s office,... Read more »
AIRBNB’S REFUGEE SPIN
READERS WILL have noticed a great deal of variety in the deluge of headlines regarding accommodation for Ukrainian refugees, with everything from military barracks to modular housing being floated as potential solutions. The reason for this, Goldhawk understands, is that panic has gripped the departments responsible for housing and integration, and indeed the Taoiseach’s office,... Read more »