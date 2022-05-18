PULLING THE PLUG ON PIPPA TV

Date: May 18, 2022 - Affairs

Pippa O'Connor


WITH PIPPA O’Connor’s entry into the alcohol market generating plenty of fuss and puff pieces, it’s a good time for one of her much-talked-about projects – Pippa TV – to quietly slither off into the ether. While the TV channel aimed to be a hub for “female-focused storytelling and film-making,” the company behind it, Bopoc... Read more »

