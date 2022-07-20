EUROPE MARCHES ON

Date: July 20, 2022 - Affairs

Commission Vice President Margarethe Vestager


GOOD NEWS for Ireland’s armchair generals with a conversion of “historic” proportions underway in Brussels. Neither economic crisis or pandemic were enough to shake EU member states from their own individual interests, but at long last security concerns have unlocked a collective response without comparison. The European Commission on Tuesday announced a new instrument of... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber