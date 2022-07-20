IRISH COMMENTARY has not troubled itself with remarks last week from John Bolton, long time US Republican war hawk who most recently served as national security advisor to the Trump White House. Discussing the actions of Trump supporters in Washington on January 6 2021, Bolton casually admitted US involvement in the overthrow of foreign governments.... Read more »
SILENT COUP
IRISH COMMENTARY has not troubled itself with remarks last week from John Bolton, long time US Republican war hawk who most recently served as national security advisor to the Trump White House. Discussing the actions of Trump supporters in Washington on January 6 2021, Bolton casually admitted US involvement in the overthrow of foreign governments.... Read more »