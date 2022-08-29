WITH CLAIRE Byrne’s Sindo interview appearing on page three of the paper and being flagged on the front page, there was little chance of RTÉ head honchos missing it. After the recent announcement that she is walking from presenting her eponymous weekly television show, the impression given was that Byrne was conducting an “exit interview”... Read more »
CLAIRE BYRNE’S POWER
