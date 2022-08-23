IT WAS a busy week for witchfinder extraordinaire, David Collier, as he tried to sustain his propaganda in the face of mounting evidence. As Israel once again unleashed its military might on the Palestinians, the activist had a frenzy of his own on social media, clocking up 25 tweets in the wake of three days... Read more »
DAVID COLLIER’S WAR REPORT
IT WAS a busy week for witchfinder extraordinaire, David Collier, as he tried to sustain his propaganda in the face of mounting evidence. As Israel once again unleashed its military might on the Palestinians, the activist had a frenzy of his own on social media, clocking up 25 tweets in the wake of three days... Read more »