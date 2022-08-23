DAVID COLLIER’S WAR REPORT

Date: August 23, 2022 - Affairs

David Collier

David Collier


IT WAS a busy week for witchfinder extraordinaire, David Collier, as he tried to sustain his propaganda in the face of mounting evidence. As Israel once again unleashed its military might on the Palestinians, the activist had a frenzy of his own on social media, clocking up 25 tweets in the wake of three days... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber