IRISH TIMES PRINCIPLES

Date: August 16, 2022 - Affairs

Salman Rushdie


SALMAN RUSHDIE is fortunate to have an ally like the Irish Times, a paper never afraid to confront the awkward truths. From his hospital bed in New York, the author will no doubt be comforted to read the editorial in Tuesday’s newspaper which condemns Friday’s stabbing and concludes defiantly that the “fight for free expression... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber