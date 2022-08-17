LISTOKE DISTILLERY’S NEW INFLUENCE

Date: August 17, 2022 - Affairs

Terrie McEvoy


A NEW gin launched by the husband of a leading social media influencer has given Listoke Distillery & Gin School in Louth another shot at the limelight. The distillery hit the headlines in recent years for everything from its co-founder Bronagh Conlon going to the High Court to prevent her dismissal, the distillery pivoting to... Read more »

