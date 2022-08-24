THE BURNING OF TROY

Date: August 24, 2022 - Affairs

Robert Troy


THE GOVERNMENT struggles to get its own house in order, or rather, eleven houses in the case of hapless junior minister, Robert Troy. Before the current recess, Fianna Fáil was striving toward transparency, with Darragh O’Brien promising no less than the “most significant development for our electoral system in decades.” The Electoral Amendment Bill was... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber