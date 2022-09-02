2 JOHNNIES’ JINGLE TILLS

Date: September 13, 2022 - Affairs, Media

AFTER A rocky start to their 2fm show earlier this year, the 2 Johnnies look to be ending this year on a high – a financial one, anyway. John O’Brien and Jonathon McMahon, aka Johnny B and Johnny Smacks, will host a “Christmas Podcast Party” at the 3Arena in December, which has a capacity of... Read more »

