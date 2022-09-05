FILM REVIEW: BLACKBIRD DIRECTED BY MICHAEL FLATLEY

Date: September 5, 2022

Blackbird


THE COUNTRY’S entertainment hacks have unsurprisingly had a field day savaging Michael Flatley’s vanity spy ‘thriller’ Blackbird, a notable reversal on the film’s initial appearance in summer 2021, when – embarrassingly – some of them were even tipping the Riverdance egotist for an Oscar. This excitable take from the likes of the Oirish Mirror and the Sun was prompted by news of... Read more »

