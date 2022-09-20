WHEN IT comes to the HSE’s own drugs policy, it seems that the Government does not know whether to tune in or drop out. Though often characterised by an institutional inertia, the health service has taken a lead in recent years, edging toward what many increasingly believe to be a more enlightened outlook on harm... Read more »
FRANK FEIGHAN’S FESTIVAL
WHEN IT comes to the HSE’s own drugs policy, it seems that the Government does not know whether to tune in or drop out. Though often characterised by an institutional inertia, the health service has taken a lead in recent years, edging toward what many increasingly believe to be a more enlightened outlook on harm... Read more »