FRANK FEIGHAN’S FESTIVAL

Date: September 20, 2022 - Affairs

HSE Drug Testing Programme Launch


WHEN IT comes to the HSE’s own drugs policy, it seems that the Government does not know whether to tune in or drop out. Though often characterised by an institutional inertia, the health service has taken a lead in recent years, edging toward what many increasingly believe to be a more enlightened outlook on harm... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber