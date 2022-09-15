MINIMUM WAGE WOES

Date: September 15, 2022 - Affairs

Paul Kelly


SPARE A thought for Paul Kelly in his efforts to clean up the image of a battered hospitality trade. The Fáilte Ireland CEO launched a new “Employer Excellence Initiative” on Monday, which, it is hoped, will “reposition the industry as an appealing place to work.” A €700,000 marketing campaign to fight back against negative perceptions... Read more »

