SPARE A thought for Paul Kelly in his efforts to clean up the image of a battered hospitality trade. The Fáilte Ireland CEO launched a new “Employer Excellence Initiative” on Monday, which, it is hoped, will “reposition the industry as an appealing place to work.” A €700,000 marketing campaign to fight back against negative perceptions... Read more »
MINIMUM WAGE WOES
SPARE A thought for Paul Kelly in his efforts to clean up the image of a battered hospitality trade. The Fáilte Ireland CEO launched a new “Employer Excellence Initiative” on Monday, which, it is hoped, will “reposition the industry as an appealing place to work.” A €700,000 marketing campaign to fight back against negative perceptions... Read more »