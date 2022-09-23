SINDO’S GLORIOUS PLUGGING

Date: September 23, 2022 - Affairs, Media

Emily Hourican


ALTHOUGH THE Sindo’s arts and culture supplement is on its third editor in as many years, one constant is the ample plugs given to books written by one of its own hacks, Emily Hourican. The reins of the supplement were taken over this summer by Liz Kearney, a former denizen of the Indo parish, who... Read more »

