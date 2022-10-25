WHILE STILL promoting Doireann Garrihy for all it’s worth, RTÉ is also trying to mould former jockey Nina Carberry into a media personality. Having bagged the Dancing with the Stars trophy earlier this year, Carberry has now replaced Derval O’Rourke on the coaching panel of the annual autumn filler, Ireland’s Fittest Family. Carberry triumphed in... Read more »
RTÉ’S FAVOURITE FILLIES
