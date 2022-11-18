HAD THERE been a category for ‘Misstep of the Year’ at yesterday’s national journalism awards, Róisín “Bungle” Ingle is likely to have snatched the prize at the very last minute. The schadenfreude emanating from the Irish Times writer’s ill-judged take on the Blackrock College sexual abuse scandal has not impressed readers. Having a pop at... Read more »
RÓISÍN INGLE’S ROCKY TAKE
HAD THERE been a category for ‘Misstep of the Year’ at yesterday’s national journalism awards, Róisín “Bungle” Ingle is likely to have snatched the prize at the very last minute. The schadenfreude emanating from the Irish Times writer’s ill-judged take on the Blackrock College sexual abuse scandal has not impressed readers. Having a pop at... Read more »