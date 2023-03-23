CARTOONS 4106-15

ARTS COUNCIL EXIT THERE WERE some significant developments in the Arts Council last month, including ...

DOMINI KEMP’S NEW RECIPE THE OPENING of a new Rathmines restaurant called Lottie’s on the site ...

LAUREN WHELAN’S MANAGERS RTÉ WAS undoubtedly hoping to attract some of TikTok star Lauren Whelan’s ...

REUBEN BROTHERS CLOSING IN THE NEWS that UK outfit Arena Racing Company (ARC) is in advanced ...

THE MORANS CROSS THEIR FINGERS WITH CHELTENHAM kicking off next week, all those big-spending owners will again ...

A PRIVATE AFFAIR AT IMMA GOLDHAWK WAS interested to see that an exhibition kicks off in Imma ...

NEIL JORDAN’S ‘MARLOWE’ IT’S NOT necessarily a good look for a film when the names ...