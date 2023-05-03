FEARS FOR IRISH TRYING TO FLEE SUDAN

Date: May 3, 2023 - Craic & Codology

Homeless tents

Homeless tents


Both sides engaged in Sudan’s bitter confrontation say they can “neither prevent nor be held responsible for” any misfortune that befalls Irish residents desperately trying to flee the war-stricken country. “We can try to stop them leaving but, if they manage to escape and end up on a street in Dublin after dark or on... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber