REFUGEES FOR THE ÁRAS?

Date: May 3, 2023 - Craic & Codology

Aras

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has again responded to suggestions that he should offer accommodation to refugees at Áras an Uachtaráin. “It is actually the OPW that would make any such decision; I have absolutely no say whatsoever,” Michael Twee told reporters. “But if suggestions are being sought, a more imaginative solution would allow immigrants to... Read more »

