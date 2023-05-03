THAT CORONATION PROCESSION PLAN

Date: May 3, 2023 - Craic & Codology

Coronation

Coronation


1st Solid Gold Coach HRH King Chazza III and Queen Camilla Parker Knoll 2nd Gold Coach HRH Prince Wills of Wales accompanied by Mr Murdoch’s lawyers, Shyster & Sleaze, phone-hacking settlement specialists 1st Open-Top Bus HRH Kate, the new People’s Princess of Hearts and members of the paparazzi 1st Stretch Campervan Andrew, Duke of York,... Read more »

