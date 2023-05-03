1st Solid Gold Coach HRH King Chazza III and Queen Camilla Parker Knoll 2nd Gold Coach HRH Prince Wills of Wales accompanied by Mr Murdoch’s lawyers, Shyster & Sleaze, phone-hacking settlement specialists 1st Open-Top Bus HRH Kate, the new People’s Princess of Hearts and members of the paparazzi 1st Stretch Campervan Andrew, Duke of York,... Read more »
THAT CORONATION PROCESSION PLAN
1st Solid Gold Coach HRH King Chazza III and Queen Camilla Parker Knoll 2nd Gold Coach HRH Prince Wills of Wales accompanied by Mr Murdoch’s lawyers, Shyster & Sleaze, phone-hacking settlement specialists 1st Open-Top Bus HRH Kate, the new People’s Princess of Hearts and members of the paparazzi 1st Stretch Campervan Andrew, Duke of York,... Read more »