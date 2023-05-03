Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the expected €50 trillion budget surplus will have a tremendous impact on the coalition’s welfare as it attempts to cling to power by any means possible at the next election. In addition, the Government is also planning a record number of press releases to further hype its budget bonanza.... Read more »
VARADKAR PLANS WELFARE PACKAGE
