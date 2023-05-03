Wild Youth have cut ties with themselves after listening to their Eurovision entry, ‘We Are Wan’. The quartet said they do not want to be “anywhere near such an appallingly saccharine effort”. In a social media post, the band said: “First off, we want to apologise to anyone who’s heard this pile of crap. It... Read more »
WILD YOUTH ‘SICK’ OVER EUROVISION DIRGE
