WILD YOUTH ‘SICK’ OVER EUROVISION DIRGE

Date: May 3, 2023 - Craic & Codology

Wild Youth

Wild Youth


Wild Youth have cut ties with themselves after listening to their Eurovision entry, ‘We Are Wan’. The quartet said they do not want to be “anywhere near such an appallingly saccharine effort”. In a social media post, the band said: “First off, we want to apologise to anyone who’s heard this pile of crap. It... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber