RTÉ APPALLED AFTER UNEARTHING EXAMPLE OF ‘GROSS CORPORATE TRANSPARENCY’

Date: July 13, 2023 - Craic & Codology

Ray Darcy

Ray Darcy


RTÉ has promised to conduct a robust review into its practices after discovering that one of its star presenters only received their publicly stated salary without any rewards from barter accounts or ancillary perks. Responding to the news that rocked the organisation, a press release stated: “We would like to apologise to the presenter in... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber