RTÉ has promised to conduct a robust review into its practices after discovering that one of its star presenters only received their publicly stated salary without any rewards from barter accounts or ancillary perks. Responding to the news that rocked the organisation, a press release stated: “We would like to apologise to the presenter in... Read more »
RTÉ APPALLED AFTER UNEARTHING EXAMPLE OF ‘GROSS CORPORATE TRANSPARENCY’
