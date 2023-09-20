Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to travel to Belfast shortly and announce details of a €1 billion PR fund, provided by the EU, UK and Irish government, as the coalition desperately tries to stave off meltdown and complete humiliation at the next election. Elsewhere, Vlad will also outline the prospects of re-establishing Stormont (ie there aren’t... Read more »
VLAD UNVEILS €1 BILLION PR FUND
